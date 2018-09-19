PikcioChain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $41.00 (PKC)

PikcioChain (CURRENCY:PKC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. One PikcioChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000802 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, CoinBene and Bilaxy. PikcioChain has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $41.00 worth of PikcioChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PikcioChain has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00265534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00150395 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.30 or 0.06451913 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008225 BTC.

PikcioChain’s total supply is 83,927,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,174,499 tokens. PikcioChain’s official website is pikciochain.com . The Reddit community for PikcioChain is /r/PikcioChain . The official message board for PikcioChain is news.pikciochain.com . PikcioChain’s official Twitter account is @pikciochainpkc and its Facebook page is accessible here

PikcioChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PikcioChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PikcioChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PikcioChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

