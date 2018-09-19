Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS) Director Christopher P. Kiritsy Purchases 5,000 Shares

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Director Christopher P. Kiritsy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $25,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.63. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.81%. sell-side analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on Pieris Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

