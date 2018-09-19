Physicians Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,780,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in J M Smucker by 1,338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 639,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 595,400 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,500 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $166,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 5,000 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $545,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,700 in the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J M Smucker from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price objective on J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.83.

J M Smucker stock opened at $110.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $96.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.91%. J M Smucker’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

