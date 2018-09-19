Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Atlas Air Worldwide makes up 1.0% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.66% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $12,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAWW. Signition LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.1% in the first quarter. Signition LP now owns 12,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $344,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 124.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 58,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 32,635 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $13,880,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period.

Shares of AAWW opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.17. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $75.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $666.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.93 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AAWW shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $77.00 target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

In related news, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $351,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $8,216,299.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,250. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

