Phocas Financial Corp. Has $14.04 Million Stake in State Bank Financial Corp (STBZ)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its position in State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 420,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. State Bank Financial comprises about 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in State Bank Financial were worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of State Bank Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of State Bank Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of State Bank Financial by 282.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,600,000 after buying an additional 610,478 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Bank Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of State Bank Financial by 245.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STBZ stock opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. State Bank Financial Corp has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). State Bank Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.60 million. research analysts anticipate that State Bank Financial Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 31st. State Bank Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STBZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of State Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.50 price objective on shares of State Bank Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

State Bank Financial Company Profile

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

