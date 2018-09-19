Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Position Boosted by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Societe Generale lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $116.07. The stock has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 25th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

