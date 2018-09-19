PERSIMMON/ADR (PSMMY) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PERSIMMON/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of PSMMY stock opened at $63.88 on Monday. PERSIMMON/ADR has a 12 month low of $61.16 and a 12 month high of $78.90.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; builds executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It also provides homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand.

