Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. 302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,068. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $389.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.57% and a return on equity of 5,732.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

