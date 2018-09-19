PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

PEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cfra set a $129.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.50.

PEP opened at $113.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in PepsiCo by 10,787.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

