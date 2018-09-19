Pentair PLC (PNR) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

Pentair has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Pentair has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pentair to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair stock opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. Pentair has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $50.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $780.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.63 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.12%. Pentair’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $71,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,633.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $43,420.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.