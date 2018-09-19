Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th.

Shares of PPL stock traded down C$0.38 on Wednesday, reaching C$43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,138. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$37.60 and a 12-month high of C$47.84.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.10). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.55 billion.

In related news, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$46.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,824.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,301 shares of company stock worth $151,449.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.44.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

