Patterson Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

Patterson Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Patterson Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 72.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

PDCO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,248. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.32.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.