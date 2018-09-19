Pareto Network Trading Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (PARETO)

Pareto Network (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Pareto Network token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Pareto Network has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Pareto Network has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $4,197.00 worth of Pareto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00267467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00150131 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.26 or 0.06335714 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Pareto Network Token Profile

Pareto Network was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Pareto Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,044,567 tokens. The Reddit community for Pareto Network is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pareto Network’s official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pareto Network’s official message board is blog.pareto.network . Pareto Network’s official website is pareto.network

Pareto Network Token Trading

Pareto Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pareto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pareto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pareto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

