Paragon Capital Management Ltd Increases Stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 212,595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 2,753.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 708,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Western Digital by 536.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark P. Long sold 2,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $153,496.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,139,925.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $296,780.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,249,035.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,772 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,763. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $106.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Cowen lowered Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Digital from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

