Paragon Banking Group’s (PAG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAG. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.47) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities cut shares of Paragon Banking Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 452 ($5.89) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paragon Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 538.44 ($7.01).

PAG stock opened at GBX 475.30 ($6.19) on Tuesday. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 400.30 ($5.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 555.99 ($7.24).

In related news, insider Alan Fletcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.41), for a total value of £49,200 ($64,087.53).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

