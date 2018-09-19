Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,769 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in NVIDIA by 342.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 306.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.64, for a total transaction of $229,041.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $24,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,932 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,088 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.35.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $271.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $170.16 and a 1-year high of $285.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 36.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.85%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

