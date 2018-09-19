Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $931,000 in A Schulman Inc (SHLM) Stock

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of A Schulman by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of A Schulman by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of A Schulman by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A Schulman during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of A Schulman during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHLM stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. A Schulman Inc has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.33.

SHLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A Schulman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About A Schulman

A. Schulman, Inc manufactures and supplies plastic compounds and resins. It offers custom performance colors, including standard and customized colors, organic and inorganic pigments, high chroma colors in translucent or opaque formats, and special effects. The company also provides engineered composites, such as bulk molding compounds, sheet molding compounds, and thick molding compounds, as well as high performance engineered structural composite solutions for original equipment manufacturers and custom molders.

