Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1.08 Million in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Stock

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at $10,900,000. RBO & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at $4,860,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at about $9,120,000. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, CEO Michael A. George purchased 220,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $4,500,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

