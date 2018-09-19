Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 8,042 Shares of AGCO Co. (AGCO)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in AGCO were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,249,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,148,000 after acquiring an additional 394,136 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,506,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,746,000 after acquiring an additional 173,818 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.42. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $75.95.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

