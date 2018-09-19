Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $21,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 671 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. Zacks Investment Research cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.78.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,097 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.77, for a total value of $229,020.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,491,085.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.84, for a total value of $8,193,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,366,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,447 shares of company stock valued at $56,739,670. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -425.55, a PEG ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $239.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The network technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $658.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.14 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

