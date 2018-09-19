Osram Licht (OSR) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) has been given a €45.00 ($52.33) target price by research analysts at Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s previous close.

OSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Osram Licht in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €51.82 ($60.26).

Shares of FRA:OSR opened at €37.91 ($44.08) on Wednesday. Osram Licht has a 12 month low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 12 month high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

