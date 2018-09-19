Osisko Mining (OSK) PT Set at C$4.10 by National Bank Financial

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) has been given a C$4.10 target price by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “c$2.09” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Osisko Mining from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on Osisko Mining from C$2.65 to C$2.60 and set a “c$2.14” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.04.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Osisko Mining stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.41. 1,119,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,890. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$4.75.

In other Osisko Mining news, Director André Gaumond purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Insiders have purchased 71,900 shares of company stock valued at $155,661 in the last quarter.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship properties include the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares (ha) located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec; and the Marban Block property, which comprises 30 mining claims and 3 mining concessions covering an area of 1,023.13 ha located between Val-d'Or and Malartic, Québec.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.