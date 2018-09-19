ORIX Co. (IX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ORIX by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ORIX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in ORIX by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ORIX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ORIX alerts:

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $100.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter. analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

In other ORIX news, major shareholder Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 44,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,191,782.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.