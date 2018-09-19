Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $216,682,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,193,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,183,000 after buying an additional 108,305 shares during the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.4% during the first quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 5,508,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,748,000 after buying an additional 2,938,900 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 5,109,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,602,000 after buying an additional 142,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 4,914,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,279,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,172 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $68,705.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,909.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 1,214 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $26,028.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,357 shares in the company, valued at $393,574.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,394 shares of company stock worth $114,627. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

NASDAQ ON opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.97. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $27.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 16.66%. analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

