Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $766,000 Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Shares of HOG opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 37,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,604,943.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $69,513.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,739. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

