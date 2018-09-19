Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases New Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 22.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLR opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 121.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 32.80%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. TD Securities started coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.72.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

