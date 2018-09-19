Oragenics Inc (OGEN) Major Shareholder Family Lp Koski Purchases 47,050 Shares of Stock

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) major shareholder Family Lp Koski bought 47,050 shares of Oragenics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $19,761.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Family Lp Koski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 17th, Family Lp Koski bought 100,000 shares of Oragenics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00.

Oragenics stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Oragenics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $6.80.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

