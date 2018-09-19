Oracle (ORCL) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $62.50 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Oracle from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Nomura decreased their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Oracle from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Oracle has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 9.61%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 15th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP W Corey West sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $2,099,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,663.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $17,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,848,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,500 shares of company stock worth $24,732,053 in the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SP Asset Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,156,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Oracle by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 667,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 102,867 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Oracle by 1,074.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 14,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,806 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

