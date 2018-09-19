Oracle (ORCL) Given a $58.00 Price Target at Nomura

Nomura set a $58.00 price target on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.01.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. Oracle has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $2,164,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP W Corey West sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $2,099,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,663.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,500 shares of company stock worth $24,732,053 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 439.6% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

