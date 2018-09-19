Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Bought by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 193.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,926 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 15th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Nomura cut their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Oracle from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $17,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,848,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $179,137.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,079.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,732,053 over the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

