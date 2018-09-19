Open Text Corp (OTEX) Position Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,311 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.27% of Open Text worth $24,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,436,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,975,000 after purchasing an additional 320,682 shares during the period. Blue Harbour Group L.P. raised its position in Open Text by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 9,855,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,809,000 after acquiring an additional 61,306 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Open Text by 1.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,455,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,067,000 after acquiring an additional 149,998 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Open Text by 5.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,914,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,549,000 after acquiring an additional 260,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 199.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,877,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTEX. BidaskClub cut shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.18.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.29. Open Text Corp has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $754.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.02 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1518 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

