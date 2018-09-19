Open Platform (OPEN) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $10,367.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00267279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00150230 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.86 or 0.06498566 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008260 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.