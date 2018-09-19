One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th.

One Liberty Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. One Liberty Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.5%.

Shares of OLP opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $546.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 7.24%. equities analysts predict that One Liberty Properties will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

In other One Liberty Properties news, Director Jesse Robert Lovejoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $111,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

