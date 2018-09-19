OmiseGO Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for $3.19 or 0.00049770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, GOPAX, CoinEx and BigONE. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $446.87 million and $20.23 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00026731 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014413 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006808 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010429 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000235 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NPER (NPER) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000494 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene, Upbit, COSS, Liqui, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, Kucoin, DigiFinex, Radar Relay, Bitbns, Vebitcoin, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Crex24, ABCC, GOPAX, CoinTiger, OTCBTC, BitMart, HitBTC, Hotbit, DDEX, Ovis, Bithumb, Exmo, Fatbtc, AirSwap, TDAX, Braziliex, Independent Reserve, OKEx, BX Thailand, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Mercatox, Coinrail, Iquant, Zebpay, Koinex, BigONE, B2BX, Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDCM, Poloniex, Neraex, CoinEx, Ethfinex, Tidex, Huobi, IDEX, BitBay, FCoin, Binance, Coinone, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitForex, Coinsuper, ChaoEX, DragonEX, Cryptopia, TOPBTC, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy and C2CX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

