Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on October 2nd

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. Omega Flex has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $759.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Omega Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

