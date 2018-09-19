Obsidian (ODN) Price Reaches $0.0105 on Top Exchanges

Obsidian (CURRENCY:ODN) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. Obsidian has a total market capitalization of $263,152.00 and $2,276.00 worth of Obsidian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Obsidian has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar. One Obsidian coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Obsidian alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00001107 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00049713 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00026545 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00051724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.24 or 0.02087938 BTC.

About Obsidian

ODN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Obsidian’s total supply is 98,150,866 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Obsidian is obsidianplatform.com . The Reddit community for Obsidian is /r/ObsidianProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obsidian’s official Twitter account is @ObsidianCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Obsidian

Obsidian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obsidian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obsidian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obsidian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obsidian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obsidian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.