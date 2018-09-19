Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (OCSI) Shares Bought by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,352 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Lourd Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 64.2% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 49,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 376.0% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 38.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 183,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 50,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 67.6% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 96,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCSI opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.25. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.58%.

In other Oaktree Strategic Income news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $182,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $43,817.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,149 shares of company stock valued at $130,088 and have sold 182,229 shares valued at $1,583,639. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital.

