Nutanix (NTNX) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) dropped 11.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.31 and last traded at $46.43. Approximately 8,182,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 3,570,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Nutanix alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.37. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 25.72% and a negative return on equity of 95.75%. The firm had revenue of $303.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. research analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $2,074,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 139,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,235,460.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $771,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,648 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,204 shares of company stock worth $4,112,852 in the last 90 days. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,727,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,213,000 after acquiring an additional 900,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,269,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,903,000 after buying an additional 394,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 14.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,068,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,263,000 after buying an additional 392,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 29.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,838,000 after buying an additional 529,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 151.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud operating system software. It offers enterprise applications, virtual desktop infrastructure, virtualization and cloud, big data, remote and branch office IT, and data protection and disaster recovery solutions; and hardware platforms and software options; and support and services.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.