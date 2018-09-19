Nutanix (NTNX) Shares Gap Up to $49.82

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.65, but opened at $49.82. Nutanix shares last traded at $46.86, with a volume of 119042 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTNX. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nutanix to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $303.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 25.72% and a negative return on equity of 95.75%. equities research analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $441,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $2,074,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,460.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,204 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,852. Company insiders own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SP Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,264,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 76.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 29,078 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 50.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 51,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 189.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 657,294 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud operating system software. It offers enterprise applications, virtual desktop infrastructure, virtualization and cloud, big data, remote and branch office IT, and data protection and disaster recovery solutions; and hardware platforms and software options; and support and services.

