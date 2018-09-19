Novartis AG (NVS) Shares Bought by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises approximately 1.0% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,538,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,606,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,856,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,590 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 7,896.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,483,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,531 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Novartis by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,802,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,799,000 after purchasing an additional 887,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Bank of America upgraded Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.71 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.90.

NVS traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.44. The stock had a trading volume of 43,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,118. The company has a market capitalization of $197.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. Novartis AG has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $26,342.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,322 shares of company stock valued at $290,796. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

