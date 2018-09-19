Northstar Asset Management LLC Buys 16,240 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,318,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,147,716 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,583,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,605,000 after purchasing an additional 653,453 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,677,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,335,000 after purchasing an additional 773,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,211,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,342,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,483,000 after purchasing an additional 302,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.20. 18,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,576. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

