Northern Trust (NTRS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Northern Trust have outperformed the industry in the last six months. Further, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. Northern Trust continues to benefit from its strong wealth management operations, along with diversified products. Further, it continues to enhance shareholders' value through steady capital-deployment activities, reflecting strong capital position. Also, the Fed’s interest rate hikes are expected to further ease margin pressure and support its top line. However, despite undertaking cost-saving measures, mounting expenses continue to hurt the company's financials.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.04. 30,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,533. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $88.30 and a 52-week high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 17th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Clair Joyce St sold 3,166 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $348,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 21,352 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $2,372,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,636 shares of company stock worth $8,488,828 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 8,671.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Northern Trust by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

