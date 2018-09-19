NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,543,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,326,000 after purchasing an additional 40,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 47.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,078,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,119 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,113,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,150,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Micron Technology by 40.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,900,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,185,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,496,000 after purchasing an additional 277,992 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.02.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $4,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,508.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Switz sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,604,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

