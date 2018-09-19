NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 41,309 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,869,000 after purchasing an additional 585,206 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 3,393,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after purchasing an additional 63,950 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,376,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,828,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,434,000 after purchasing an additional 287,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soapstone Management L.P. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after acquiring an additional 394,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Barr acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $937,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,522.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $1,598,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,117,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,865,384.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.00. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 1.03%. sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

