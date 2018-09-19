NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $105,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $108,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14,579.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 126,547 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 933.3% during the second quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $140,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $203.80 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $176.03 and a 1 year high of $205.27.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.