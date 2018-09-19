Norfolk Southern (NSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $180.96

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $180.96 and last traded at $179.45, with a volume of 51439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $159.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.42.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.19. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.41%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $414,963.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,963.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 34,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $5,852,043.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,507.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,254,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,885,904,000 after purchasing an additional 329,245 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,036,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,061,640,000 after purchasing an additional 555,871 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,331,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $200,849,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $162,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 939,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,704,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.