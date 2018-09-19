Nord/LB Reiterates “€13.00” Price Target for Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO)

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) received a €13.00 ($15.12) price target from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s current price.

ETR:KCO opened at €9.52 ($11.07) on Monday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €8.91 ($10.36) and a fifty-two week high of €11.32 ($13.16).

Kloeckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

