Non-Standard Finance PLC (NSF) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.60

Non-Standard Finance PLC (LON:NSF) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:NSF opened at GBX 58.75 ($0.77) on Wednesday. Non-Standard Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 85 ($1.11).

In other Non-Standard Finance news, insider Miles Cresswell-Turner acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £9,860 ($12,843.56). Also, insider Heather McGregor acquired 17,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £10,513.35 ($13,694.61). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,856 shares of company stock worth $4,525,428.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Non-Standard Finance Company Profile

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the consumer credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans in the home credit market; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

