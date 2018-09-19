Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $17.52 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 28.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,636 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $17,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE:TSN opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.11. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $84.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut their target price on Tyson Foods to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho set a $87.00 target price on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

In related news, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,325,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,390,907.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.