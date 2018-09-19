Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $12.59 Million Holdings in Pentair PLC (PNR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of Pentair worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 344.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 35,561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 26.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 530.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 10,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $780.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

In other Pentair news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $71,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at $120,633.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $43,420.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pentair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

